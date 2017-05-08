Cowdray Classic and Sports Car Gala

Hundreds of classic and sports cars produced by Britain’s motor industry were on display in the grounds of Cowdray House for the Showcase British Classic and Sports Car Gala on Sunday (May 7) in aid of Alopecia UK.

There was also live music, stalls, raffle prizes, food, refreshments and games. A non-competitive car road also run took place with owners taking their classic cars on a scenic route. They were greeted by double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand.

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray chief executive, said: “The house sits at the heart of the Cowdray Estate and makes an impressive backdrop against which to display the cars. Everyone had a great day, and I hope they feel inspired to come back and explore Cowdray further.”

