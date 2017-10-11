Cowdray Farm Shop is named among UK’s best rural businesses

The Easebourne based Cowdray Farm Shop has been named among Britain’s best rural businesses at the prestigious national Rural Business Awards ceremony.

The only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of rural businesses, the farm was highly commended in the best rural food and drink business category.

The award was presented at a ceremony on Thursday attended by Cowdray Estate chief executive Jonathan Russell, marketing manager Sally Blackburn and farm shop general manager Rupert Titchmarsh.

It was compered by Jules Hudson of BBC ‘Escape to the Country’ fame.

Rupert said: “Being recognised in the Rural Business Awards is a real victory for us and for rural businesses across West Sussex. We always support local producers and businesses and we are thrilled that the Rural Business Awards showcase the success of rural businesses, large and small, and promote the importance of the rural economy. 2017 has been a great year for us and we’re looking forward to even more successes in 2018.”

“Farm shops, food producers and rural start-ups are a vital part of the UK’s economy, generating over £230 billion every year,” said rural affairs minister Lord Gardiner.

