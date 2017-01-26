Cowdray Park Polo Club manager Paddy Bangham retires

Cowdray Park Polo Club’s operations manager, Lt Col Paddy Bangham, is to retire at the end of January.

Paddy has overseen modernisation and development at the club in the last 11 years and is now moving, with his wife Sabine in Wiltshire.

Club chairman Peter Barfoot said: “Paddy has done sterling work through a period of great change and in his understated way has played a most important role in overseeing the journey of the club into the modern era of polo. His immaculate eye for detail and accuracy has made my job as chairman easy and I thank him for his valued support and friendship.”

Paddy said: “I have been privileged to be a part of one of the most prestigious polo clubs in the country. Much has changed, both in the world of polo and at the club.” he said he was proud of the esteem in which Cowdray Park Polo Club was held internationally: “A new era is dawning for both and there are exciting and challenging times ahead for my successor,” he said.

Taking over as general manager will be Col Matt Petersen, whose most recent full-time appointment was as military assistant to Major General Simon Brooks-Ward,Field Army Deputy Commander and director of the Royal Windsor and Olympia International Horse Shows.

Matt has been a member of Cirencester Park Polo Club – becoming the club’s ‘most improved player’ of 2015. He has represented the Army and Army Reserve in low goal tournaments. He has also held commercial account management roles with McCann Erikson and Ogilvy & Mather. He and his fiancé, Emma, will be moving to the Midhurst area.

