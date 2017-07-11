Cowdray Ruins opens for a new season

The Cowdray Ruins welcomes visitors for the summer season this Saturday,(July 15) and will be open until Sunday, September 17 from Thursdays-Sundays as well as on the August Bank Holiday Monday.

Entrance is between 11am-4pm, with last admission at 3pm. To celebrate the opening on Saturday, there will be a Knights’ tournament organised by Hartleys Companie re-enactment group. There will be a Knights’ presentation at 11.30am, Knights’ tournaments at midday and 2pm and cooking at 1pm. Other special events this summer include a falconry display, a fun Shakespeare spoof and a Cowdray 5k and 10k run.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.