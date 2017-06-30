Cowdray unveils its plans for new homes

The Cowdray Estate is unveiling its plans for major new development in Easebourne at a public consultation event next Thursday (July 6).

On display in The Refectory between midday-9pm will be proposals for residential and commercial development in the village on three sites.

The Cowdray Estate wants to build 20 homes at The Old School site, the former home of Easebourne Primary School which moved to its current site on Wheelbarrow Castle leaving the Easebourne Street building empty.

In addition the estate will be displaying proposals for a mixed residential and commercial development of some 20 homes and 1,300 square metres of commercial floorspace at The Estate Yard in Easebourne Lane.

The third site is land at Egmont Road where the estate has proposals for a residential development of another 20 new homes.

The sites are earmarked for development in the South Downs National Park’s emerging Local Plan which is also about to go out for public consultation.

The plan has allocated the Old School site in Easebourne Lane for between 12 and 15 new homes with up to a maximum of four formed through the conversion of the listed part of the existing school building. It stipulates that proposals must include sufficient on site parking to avoid on street parking in Easebourne Lane.

The draft plan also allocates a mixed use development of between 16 and 20 new homes and commercial buildings at the Cowdray Estate Yard.

The land at Egmont Road, currently used as a paddock and for car parking is also earmarked for between 16 ands 20 new homes. Park planners said the site was under-used “and provides an opportunity through a well-designed residential scheme to improve the overall quality of the local townscape and pedestrian accessibility.”

Easebourne Parish Council’s planning committee will be discussing the proposals on Monday, July 10 at 7.30pm in The Refectory.

