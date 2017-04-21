Cowdray wins silver website awards

Cowdray Estate was among the winners at the latest Sussex Digital Awards.

This was the first annual digital awards honouring the online achievements of organisations across Sussex.

Cowdray walked away with two silver awards for ‘Tourism & Hospitality’ and ‘Online Retailer’.

Designed by Chichester based 247 Creative, the new website is image led and easily navigable and was launched last Autumn.

Marketing manager, Sally Blackburn said: ‘We are delighted our website achieved recognition in the inaugural Sussex Digital Awards. We worked closely with 247 Creative to create a professional and business led platform and are thrilled with the end result.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Marketing manager, Sally Blackburn said: ‘We worked closely with 247 Creative to create a professional and business led platform and are thrilled with the end result.’