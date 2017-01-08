Crew tackle Midhurst chimney fire

A fire crew from Midhurst was sent to tackle a ‘well alight’ chimney at a Midhurst property last night, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The fire was reported at 10.48pm in Bepton Road yesterday (Saturday, January 7), said the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

Chimney gear and ladders were used by the appliance, who put the fire out by 11.32pm, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that nobody was in the property at the time.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.