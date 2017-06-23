Cricket returns to Petworth Park

Sunday (June 25) sees the return of cricket in Petworth after the plans to revive it began one year ago.

In the first adult cricket match back since the resurrection of Petworth Park Cricket Club, the hosts will take on a team of employees and tenants of the Leconfield Estate in what will be an annual fixture.

The 20 over game starts at 2pm in the sports field at the Cricket Lodge entrance on Tillington Road, and there is a short presentation after the match.

The cricket club, which had previously folded, has been revived by a group of cricket lovers who are looking to re-establish the historic tradition of cricket being played in Petworth Park that dates back to the late 18th century.

Chairman Alex Rees said: “After all the planning and preparing, we’re finally going to see a game of cricket and we can’t wait.

“We hope to see plenty of people up there to enjoy the day and support the return of cricket here. Anybody wanting to get involved in playing or helping out will be very welcome - it’s a really exciting project and we still need help to overcome some of the challenges ahead.”

All are welcome to come and enjoy the afternoon, and there will be a barbecue on offer to the public as well as refreshments in the Pavilion bar.

