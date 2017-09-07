Appeal after suspected deer poaching at Treyford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a game keeper confronted five men he believed were deer poaching on private land at Treyford last Friday (September 1)

A police spokesman said the men had a 4x4 and dogs and when the game keeper approached them they made out they were lost and shone torches in his face.

The registration number of this vehicle was obtained and police are investigating.

If anyone saw or heard anything, or has any information they should contact the police here 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference number 1593

Alternatively witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

