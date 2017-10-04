Appeal for witnesses after ‘total wanton vandalism’ at Midhurst

The owner of the Midhurst security company Pro-Tec, is urging anyone with information about ‘total wanton vandalism’ on the Holmbush Estate, to contact the police.

Ted Liddle has appealed after a car was deliberately driven on a verge in a ‘doughnut’ fashion tearing up the grass and creating a ‘muddy mess’.

The damage was discovered on Sunday morning, September 10, by Pro-Tec contractor Marius Agafitei who lives on the estate and is caretaker for the industrial section: “Marius takes great pride in looking after the estate not only for his company but for the tenants too,” said Ted, “and the people who walk through as well as bus passengers looking at the area.

“This awful event has really had a nasty impact on him, regretting that he did not hear anything during the night.

“Someone has driven on the grass for the sheer hell of it deliberately doing wheelies.”

He said CCTV cameras had identified the time of the vandalism shortly after 8pm on Saturday when a car was seen mounting the verge, but it was not clear enough to make out the registration plate.

“Someone must know who did this and I urge them to contact the police,” said Ted.

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting reference 47170131059

