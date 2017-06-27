Appeal to find woman missing from Chichester

There is concern for a woman who has been missing from Chichester for three days without access to medicine she needs.

Sheila Finneran was reported missing on Monday, June 26, after she was last seen walking near Whyke Lane at around 11am on Saturday, June 24, police said.

Police said the 76-year-old, who lives in Wiltshire, had been staying with relatives when she went missing.

She hasn’t returned home to Salisbury or to her relatives in Cleveland Road, Chichester.

Detective Constable Graham Milner said: “Sheila is white and 5ft 10in. She has distinctive straight shoulder length bright orange hair. She also slurs her speech.

“Sheila takes medication daily so it is of concern that she has now been missing for three days without accessing her medicine.”

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online or 999 if an emergency quoting serial 663 of 26/06.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.