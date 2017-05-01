BREAKING NEWS: Police concern for missing man with depression

Police are looking for a man suffering from depression that has gone missing.

Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 32-year old Ervin Underdown, who went missing from Balcombe in West Sussex.

He was last seen by his relatives and their address in Meadow Close, where he has been living, at 11.30am yesterday.

But when they returned at 9.30pm that evening he had gone, police said.

Mr Underdown is described by police as south-east Asian in appearance, tanned, 5’8”, with black cropped hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue top and dark coloured jeans. He is a heavy smoker.

Police are especially concerned because Mr Underdown has recently been depressed and has been been receiving medical and welfare support.

Officers have been searching the area and making enquires further afield. If you have seen the missing man or know where he may be, contact Sussex Police immediately on 101 quoting Serial 1417 of 30/04.

You can also report at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/