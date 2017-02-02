Cash stolen in day-time Chichester burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a home in Spitalfield Lane in Chichester at the weekend.

Between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, January 28, the front door to the address was forced open, an untidy search was made and cash was stolen, police reported.

Investigator Thomas Carpenter said: “The address is located on a busy road near to the city centre.

“At that time of day a lot of people would have been travelling past and so we are appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 896 of 28/01.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

