Catching Valerie Graves’ killer still a priority, police insist

Police insist catching Valerie Graves’ killer remains a priority as the third anniversary of her shocking death approaches.

The 55-year-old grandmother was found brutally murdered in her bedroom of a property she was house-sitting in Smugglers Lane, Bosham on December 30, 2013.

Valerie's family appealing for witnesses a year after her murder

An exhaustive forensic search of the crime scene allowed experts to obtain a limited DNA profile. Though it was not enough to search the National DNA Database it indicated the suspect is male.

Sussex Police launched the biggest voluntary mass DNA screening in its history, and to date 2,737 samples have been taken from men who live, work or visit Bosham.

Detective superintendent Jason Taylor said: “This investigation remains a priority for Sussex Police and we will do everything reasonably possible to find Valerie’s killer and get justice for her and her family.

“This time of year is particularly difficult for her family and friends.

Relatives of Valerie said she didn't have any enemies and her death remains a mystery three years on

“We are still offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Valerie’s killer and I would ask anyone who has information to contact police.”

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 and quote Operation Ensign, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.