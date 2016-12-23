Concern for Bognor man missing after walking out of St Richard’s Hospital

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 77-year-old Bognor Regis man who the force said walked out of hospital late on Thursday night, December 22, after being treated for a head injury.

John Colin Porter, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, had sustained the injury after collapsing in Bognor town centre earlier in the day, police said.

According to police, because he also has Alzheimer’s disease, doctors had wanted to detain him overnight for observation at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

He was said to be last seen by another patient wandering away from x-ray area in the accident and emergency department.

Mr Porter, who prefers to answer to the name of Colin, is described by police as white, 5ft 11in, of medium build, with short grey hair and a fair complexion.

He was dressed in a dark top with striped sleeves and a red check shirt, possibly beneath a green and white hospital gown.

He was also wearing blue jeans and brown shoes, and had a white bandage over his left eye.

PC Lee Franklin, of the West Sussex Missing Persons Team, said: “We’re concerned about Colin because his condition means he can get confused and may not be fully aware of his surroundings.”

Police have asked for anyone who has seen Mr Porter or have any information concerning his whereabouts, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 15 of 23/12.

