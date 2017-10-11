Search

COUNTY NEWS: Man jailed for killing young father

Defendants in the case: Macauley Lawless, 22, (top left), John Mitchell, 21 (top right), Jessica Roberts, 25 (bottom right) and Leah Delgado, 24, (bottom left). Also pictured: slain Samuel Caufield (right)
A man who stabbed a young father he called his friend to death has been jailed for 11 years.

Maccauley Lawless, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.