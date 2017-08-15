COUNTY NEWS: Missing father and children found safe

Sussex Police has said Robert Roche and his two small children have been found safe and well after an appeal this morning (August 15).

Police said they had been missing since Monday morning (August 14) from their home in Hove, and were spotted in London Road, Brighton, just after 10am on Tuesday (August 15) by a PCSO.

Superintendent Ed De la Rue said: “It is a big relief to everyone to know they have been found, and we would like to thank to the public and news media for all the interest they have showed during the search.

“In particular, we had a call this morning from a member of the public who had seen a man with children answering the descriptions in the area of London Road, which really helped us focus our search.”

The man and children are currently with officers for a welfare and health check, and to establish the circumstances of their disappearance.