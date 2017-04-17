COUNTY UPDATE: 11 arrested after illegal South Downs rave shut down

Police have made 11 arrests after shutting down an illegal rave in the Sussex countryside, which caused a road to be closed for much of Easter Sunday.

Police closed down the event near Falmer, East Sussex, which is believed to have been attended by more than 200 people at its height, late yesterday afternoon (Sunday, April 16).

A spokesperson has confirmed that nine people were arrested for causing public nuisance.

One person was arrested for drug driving and another was arrested for assault, the spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we dealt with this illegal event.”

Police were first alerted to the rave at around 3am yesterday.

An assessment by police found that the event could not be closed down ‘safely and efficiently’ due to the time of night and the layout of the land.

Officers closed Falmer Road in both directions, between the Amex stadium and the junction with Bexhill Road in Woodingdean, for most of the day.

The road was reopened late yesterday afternoon, the spokesperson confirmed, as the event was shut down.

