Do you know these men seen in Woolbeding?

Police would like to talk to these men about a burglary at a house in Linch Road at Woolbeding, just before 4pm yesterday, (Monday, August 14) in which a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, a Kindle Fire and cash and jewellery were stolen.

Det Con Jon Berisford of the West Sussex community investigation team said: “This pair were seen just outside the house as the time of the burglary and we want to trace them.

“If you know them, contact us online here or call 101, quoting serial 902 of 14/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.