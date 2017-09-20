Drink driver disqualified after police track car with missing tyre

A man from Bepton near Midhurst has been disqualified from driving for 24 months for driving while three times over the legal limit, in a car with a missing front tyre.

Police said Guy Margetson, 52, a director, was arrested in the early hours of Friday, August 11, after officers followed tracks left by the missing tyre to his address, where the damaged Audi A5 was discovered.

Margetson later pleaded guilty to all offences at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 29.

A spokesman for police said the lines, which were caused after the offside front tyre came off its rim, demonstrated how the vehicle had clearly swerved across both sides of the single carriageway during its journey.

He said: “Officers arrived at the house in Bepton at about 12.05am on Friday 11 August, where a man was seen asleep in a bedroom.

“They shone a torch at him, shouted at him and banged on the window, but the man remained unresponsive.

“Concerned for his safety, police entered the unlocked front door and eventually roused the man, who they were then able to identify as Guy Margetson, 52, a director, of Bepton, near Midhurst.

“He was arrested and charged with driving with 103mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision.”

In addition to being disqualified, Margetson was also ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.