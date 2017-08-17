Have you seen this engagement ring stolen from a Midhurst house?

Sussex police are asking for help in tracing this much valued engagement ring which was stolen from a home in Midhurst.

The distinctive ring is made from white gold and has a diamond cluster in a flower pattern.

There are diamonds on each side of the band.

It was taken from the private house in Elmleigh, Midhurst, on July 7.

Investigator for Sussex police Kelly Ackerman said: “The ring is valued at £1,200 but of course it has a much greater sentimental value to the owner.

She said police believed it may have been offered for sale in the Midhurst area in shops or markets: If you have seen it, please get in touch with us online or call 101, quoting serial 674/07. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”

A police spokesman added that A 32-year-old man from Bordon, over the Sussex border in Hampshire, had been arrested on suspicion of theft of the ring.

After being interviewed the man had been released under investigation while enquiries continue, said the spokesman.

