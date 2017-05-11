HM Courts Service: Results list for April 24 to 28, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 24 to 28, 2017.

Mark Steadman, 49, of Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Selsey on January 28, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in Selsey on December 9, 2016.

Christopher Williams, 42, of Bognor Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of 8mm blank cartridges and 8mm irritant gas cartidges (such as CS) in North Street, Chichester, on October 30, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Bridle must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a community order, which was varied to include ten additional hours’ unpaid work (making 130 hours in total).

Connor Everett, 21, of The Croft, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on April 1, 2017; assault by beating in Chichester on March 11, 2017; and damaging a window at Wahaca, Chichester, on March 11, 2017. He must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adrian Rayson, 38, of Cobham Close, Yapton, was discharged conditionally for 18 days and must pay £200 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging two windows on a vehicle in Bognor Regis on April 9, 2017.

Katy Wilson, 42, of Cherry Close, Cocking, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Cocking on March 22, 2017. She was also fined £50 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Cocking on March 22, 2017.

John Beck, 23, of Ashurst Road, Portsmouth, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £42.50 costs, after admitting jointly stealing tools and car accessories having entered the workshop and tea hut at C&R Harris, Nutbourne, as a trespasser on March 11, 2017.

Reece Dann-Grech, 20, of Torrington Road, Portsmouth, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £42.50 costs, after admitting jointly stealing tools and car accessories having entered the workshop and tea hut at C&R Harris, Nutbourne, as a trespasser on March 11, 2017.

Nicholas Riley, 31, of Mulberry Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and had his driving record endorsed with three points after being found guilty of driving over the 30mph speed limit (38mph recorded) on West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis, on August 4, 2016. He was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on September 7, 2016.

Lindy Longman, 31, of Ashurst Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on June 14, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Samuel Garman, 30, of Mill Road, Angmering, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (224ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Arundel on March 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Arundel on March 3, 2017.

David Keane, 35, of The Fieldings, East Stour, was fined £412 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on April 11, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Trevor Lockyear, 58, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, was fined £80 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Portfield Way, Chichester, on December 23, 2016. He was also fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Leighton Taylor, 18, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Gospond Road, Barnham, on March 4, 2017. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis in Barnham, on March 4, 2017.