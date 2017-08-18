HM Courts Service: Results list for August 10 to 16, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 10 to 16, 2017.

Simon Barton, 34, of Lansdowne Terrace, Commonside, Westbourne, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving without due care and attention in Woodmancote on March 24, 2017. He was fined £120, must pay £30 victim surcharge and had his driving record endorsed with nine points after admitting failing to stop after an accident which left three people injured and damaged a road sign in Woodmancote on March 24, 2017.

Paul Dickenson, 26, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was jailed for one week and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Chichester on July 26, 2017. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Elizabeth Road, Chichester, on July 26, 2017, no separate penalty. He admitted two charges of breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offences, with a 20-week suspended sentence implemented to run consecutively for threatening behaviour, three 20-week suspended sentences implemented to run concurrently for threatening behaviour that was racially-aggravated, a two-week suspended sentence implemented to run concurrently for possessing cannabis, a ten-week suspended sentence implemented to run concurrently for threatening behaviour, a ten-week suspended sentence implemented to run concurrently for assaulting a police constable, a 20-week suspended sentence implemented to run concurrently for possessing cannabis, two five-week suspended sentence implemented to run concurrently for assault by beating, and a five-week suspended sentence implemented to run concurrently for threatening behaviour.

Christopher Reid-Wentworth, 23, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis on December 21, 2016 and possessing diazepam in Bognor Regis on December 21, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alex Poparda, 18, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis, on July 23, 2017. He was fined £300, must pay £300 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, after admitting driving without insurance in Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis, on July 23, 2017. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis, on July 23, 2017.

Glen Donaldson, 36, of Well Road, Bognor Regis, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must take part in the domestic abuse programme after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 16, 2017. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £1,015 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 29, 2017. He was also given two restraining orders. He must pay £2,800 compensation after admitting damaging a vehicle in Bognor Regis on July 29, 2017. He also admitted damaging a door in Bognor Regis on July 29, 2017, no separate penalty.

Jack Beard, 23, of Lacock Close, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing three cannabis plants in Hunston on June 22, 2017. He was fined £40 after admitting possessing 35 pills of diazepam in Hunston on June 22, 2017.

Romain Delambily, 34, of Middleton Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Quarry Lane, Chichester, on July 29, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Terrence Dennington, of Lakeside Holiday Park, Chichester, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress, motivated by hostility to people of a particular sexual orientation, at Onslow Caravan Park, Ferring, on July 8, 2017.

Harry Hawkins, 26, of Adversane, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (109mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cocking Hill, Midhurst, on July 30, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Olga Kuriacaja, 46, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in East Lake Road, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jacek Majcher, 42, of Madeira Parade, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Climping on July 29, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Robert Davies, 56, of Old Park Lane, Fishbourne, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with two-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Chichester on July 21, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted driving while disqualified on the A259 Fishbourne on July 21, 2017, no separate penalty.

Douglas White, 74, of Oving Road, Chichester, was fined £210 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police at Chichester Custody Suite on May 21, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.