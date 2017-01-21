HM Courts Service: Results list for January 3 to 6, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 3 to 6, 2017.

Lee Ayres, 39, of Alding Crescent, Bersted, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on November 28, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Noah Marchant, 18, of Duncan Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Bognor Regis on December 17, 2016.

Kevin Kelleher, 38, of Connaught House, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting stealing four pairs of leggings worth £48 from Store Twenty One, Bognor Regis, on December 20, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Zack Morrison, 28, of Brook Meadows, Hambrook, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting producing three cannabis plants in Hambrook on November 21, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

George Ward, 28, of Tozer Way, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing two plants and 23.4g of cannabis in Chichester on November 22, 2016; and possessing cannabis in Chichester on November 22, 2016.

Ryan Dunne, 21, of Fletcher Place, North Mundham, was committed to a young offender institution for eight weeks, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Horndean on December 3, 2016. He was committed to a young offender institution for four weeks, to run consecutively, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Portsmouth on December 3, 2016. He was committed to a young offender institution for four weeks, to run concurrently, after admitting a second charge of assaulting a police constable in Portsmouth on December 3, 2016. He was committed to a young offender institution for two weeks, to run concurrently, after admitting damaging a garden gate in Horndean on December 3, 2016.

Oliver Houlihan, 32, of High Street, Bognor Regis, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for two original offences. A suspended sentence of four weeks’ imprisonment for driving while disqualified was implemented and a suspended sentence of four weeks’ imprisonment for driving a vehicle taken without consent was implemented to run consecutively. He was given a 12-week consecutive prison sentence after admitting taking a vehicle without consent from Bognor Regis on December 30, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence and disqualified from driving for three years after admitting driving while disqualified on the M27 Fareham on December 3, 2016. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Wayne McCarthy, 42, of Fletcher Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Meads car park on November 23, 2016; and resisting a police constable in Bognor Regis on November 23, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Paul Siddall, 38, of Ashbee Court, Ashbee Gardens, Bersted, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting attempting to steal two ice creams worth £3.80 from Nisa Homefare, Bognor Regis, on September 28, 2016; and stealing a packet of biscuits from Regis Service Station, Bognor Regis, on September 24, 2016. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Philip Salter, 44, of Bury Common, Bury, was fined £2,000 and must pay £120 victim surcharge, £1,233.04 costs, after admitting being the director of Compact Cars (Sussex) Ltd without permission having been disqualified from being a director by the Secretary of State under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986.

