HM Courts Service: Results list for July 17 to 21, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 17 to 21, 2017.

Jade Everitt, 23, of Meaden Way, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £150 compensation to one victim, £20 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 5, 2016.

Sharon Puleston, 59, of Templesheen Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £6.67 vehicle excise back duty after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle on the A35 Stinsford on January 9, 2017. She was fined £80 after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle on the A35 Stinsford on February 13, 2017.

John Brazil, 19, of Clayton Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine at Chichester Custody Centre on June 30, 2017.

Paul Dickenson, 26, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was given a five-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on July 1, 2017. He was given a five-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Chichester on July 1, 2017. He was given a five-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £85 compensation after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Chichester on July 1, 2017.

Stephen Worsley, 36, of Petts Close, Selsey, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and must pay £379 compensation after admitting stealing groceries worth £379 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on April 29, 2014. He was given a given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and must pay £286 compensation after admitting stealing groceries worth £286 from Sainsbury’s, Rustington, on May 16, 2014. He was given a given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and must pay £665.38 compensation after admitting stealing groceries worth £665.38 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on June 10, 2014. He was given a given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months after admitting stealing groceries worth £665.38 from Sainsbury’s, Rustington, on July 7, 2014. He was given a given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months after admitting stealing groceries worth £661.73 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on July 7, 2014. He was given a given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and must pay £152.70 after admitting dishonestly making off without paying £152.70 for a taxi fare fom London to Selsey and a McDonalds meal in Selsey on September 23, 2014.