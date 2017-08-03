HM Courts Service: Results list for July 24 to August 1, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 24 to August 1, 2017.

Annemarie Boughton, 55, of Furlonge House, Emsworth, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (227mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Benjamin Burns, 32, of Elizabeth Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £250 after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 8, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Keen, 41, of Grainger House, Liberator Place, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Terminus Road, Chichester, on July 8, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Aaron Murphy, 25, of Blakes Cottages, Stane Street, North Heath, was fined £253 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in London Road, Pulborough, on July 9, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jaroslaw Balcerzak, 35, of Cyriacs, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly stealing clothing worth £49.97 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on June 23, 2017; and jointly stealing alcohol worth £8 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on June 23, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Louise Hubball, 22, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging a display stand at Lloyds Pharmacy, Bognor Regis, on March 28, 2017; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. She was given two restraining orders and must pay £15 compensation, £20 victim surcharge.

Craig Bailey, 34, of Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (11mg cocaine) in Market Avenue, Chichester, on May 20, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (162mg benzoylecgonine) in Market Avenue, Chichester, on May 20, 2017, no separate penalty.

Derek Cook, 52, of Woodview, Arundel, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8.30pm to 6am, and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on June 9, 2017.

Warren Coughlan, 53, of The Marigolds, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine in Bognor Regis on July 14, 2017.

Chloe Smith, 25, of Lee House, Bognor Regis, must pay £24.20 compensation, no separate penalty, after admitting joint fraud, making a false representation by using a credit card that did not belong to her to buy alcohol and goods worth £48.41 in Bognor Regis on June 1, 2017.

Erin Bridger, 18, of Outram Way, Hunston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing six wraps of cannabis and cannabis resin and a grinder in Chichester on July 15, 2017.

Zaimontas Lazdauskas, 27, of Roben Villa, Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Crossbush on July 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months. He was also fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance.

Dawid Stanislaw Mac, 21, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £253 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on July 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £169 after admitting driving without insurance.

Michal Polec, 21, of Charlwood Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing diamorphine in Bognor Regis on March 12, 2017. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.