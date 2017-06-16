HM Courts Service: Results list for May 30 to June 2, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 30 to June 2, 2017.

Henry Alston, 23, of Machlin Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 31, 2017; and stealing vodka and rum worth £45 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on March 31, 2017.

Chris King, 36, of Chichester Road, Arundel, was fined £462 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A285 Chichester on May 13, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Shane Marshall, 27, of Westview Cottages, South Lane, Southbourne, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over in Taylors Close, Yapton, on May 13, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Shamus Wiggans, 24, of Morants Close, Chichester, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police at Worthing Custody Centre on May 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

William Rose, 38, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in East Wittering on February 2, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Terance Woodward, 25, of Rectory Close, Pulborough, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in London Road, Pulborough, on May 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Louise Hubball, 22, of London Road, Bognor Regis, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft of food from Sainsbury’s on April 4, 2017; a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft of alcohol from Sainsbury’s on April 4, 2017; a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft from M&Co on February 27, 2017; a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft from Morrisons on February 27, 2017; a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft from Boots on February 27, 2017; a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft from ShoeZone on February 27, 2017. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Kieren Morris, 24, of St Mary’s Road, Boxgrove, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £150 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in Bognor Regis on April 30, 2017.

Gary Randell, 35, of Oving Road, Chichester, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Oving Road, Chichester, on April 30, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted failing to stop when required by a police constable; driving without the correct licence; and driving without due care and attention, no separate penalties.