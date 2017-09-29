HM Courts Service: Results list for September 15 to 26, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 15 to 26, 2017.

Tom Earl, 22, c/o Lionel Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 17, 2017. He also admitted resisting a police constable, no separate penalty. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

John Dixon, 42, of Silkstead Avenue, Havant, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing one plant of cannabis in Chichester on April 11, 2017. He also admitted possessing 745g cannabis in Chichester on April 11, 2017.

Jordan Feast, 25, of Needlemakers, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on September 10, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in Chichester on September 10, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Amy Hall, 22, of Charles Avenue, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on June 20, 2017.

William Domagala, 18, of Tacklee Road, Yapton, was fined £390 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Goring Road, Goring, on June 28, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

Reece Lindridge, 25, of Haslemere, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, was fined £215 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine in Bognor Regis on September 12, 2017.

Silviu Paisa, 19, of Chichester Road, Selsey, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting having an offensive weapon, a flick knife, in Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis, on September 14, 2017. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing items worth £150 in Bognor Regis on September 14, 2017. He was given eight four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing sunglasses, a sat nav and charging leads in Bognor Regis on September 18, 2017; stealing one bottle of perfume / aftershave in North Avenue South, Bognor Regis, on September 18, 2017; stealing a torch, headphones, pliers and a car bonnet release lever in Bognor Regis, on September 18, 2017; stealing cash, tobacco and an amplifier in Bognor Regis on September 14, 2017; stealing a cash card in Bognor Regis on September 14, 2017; stealing a sat nav in Bognor Regis on September 14, 2017; stealing a rechargeable shaver, disposable contact lenses, headphones and a headset in Felpham on September 20, 2107; and stealing a 5kg dumbell worth £40 from Dream Fitness, Bognor Regis, on July 24, 2017. He also admitted carrying a pair of mole grips in connection with theft in Bognor Regis on September 14, 2017, no separate penalty. He must pay £40 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Adam Taylor, 38, of Cannonside, Fetcham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis, on July 17, 2017.

Karl Woolven, 40, of Glebelands Farm, Yapton Road, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing four seedling plants of cannabis in Barnham on July 19, 2017.