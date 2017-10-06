HM Courts Service: Results list for September 27 to October 5, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 27 to October 5, 2017.

Karen Matthews, 44, of Nyton Road, Westergate, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle in Colworth, Chichester, on April 9, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with eight points. She also admitted failing to report the accident to a police station and wilfully obstructing a police constable in Chichester on April 9, 2017, no separate penalties.

Frederick Green, 25, of Trelawney Avenue, Slough, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on September 16, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in Chichester on September 16, 2017. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vincent Lio-Hoi-Tsehn, 38, c/o Florence Close, Birdham, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing five small bags of cannabis in Chichester on September 16, 2017. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Basin Road, Chichester, on September 16, 2017, no separate penalty. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Thomas Parsons, 24, of Addison Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Addison Way, Bognor Regis, on September 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Krzysztof Szwaja, 55, of Binsted Lane, Binsted, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis, on September 16, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 46 months. He was also fined £300 after admitting driving without insurance.

Marcus Chant, 25, of Osborn Close, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Tangmere Road, Chichester, on August 20, 2017. He was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 5, 2017.

Jennifer Kershaw, 35, of London Road, Hill Brow, Liss, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the level crossing in Broad Road, Nutbourne, on April 20, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Barry Shaw, 39, of Flock Mill Place, Wandsworth, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £40 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £40 bottle of perfume from Boots, Chichester, on August 8, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £43 compensation, after admitting stealing a £43 bottle of perfume from Boots, Chichester, on August 9, 2017.