Jewellery stolen in two linked Petworth burglaries

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Petworth when homes were broken into and jewellery was stolen.

Police officers say they are linking the two house burglaries which happened on Tuesday October 24.

A spokesman said the first property in Rothermead was reported to have had the patio door smashed.

Four rings and cash were stolen between 1.40pm-4.40pm, said the spokesman.

The second theft took place when a property was broken into just off Pipers Lane between 11am-9.15pm and jewellery was also stolen.

If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the burglaries or if anyone has any information they can report to police online or call 101 with information quoting reference 1138 of 24/10.

