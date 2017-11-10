Man arrested after reports of nail gun being fired at Graffham

Police are investigating after reports a nail gun was fired from a car at Graffham.

A spokesman said it was reported to police at around 8.10pm on Sunday (November 5) that a silver Peugeot was being driven erratically on the A285 towards Duncton.

He said: “The driver turned into a private lane towards Seaford College, where his vehicle became stuck in a soft verge.

“The informant, who was driving behind the suspect, seized this opportunity to approach the vehicle and block the driver’s door with his body prior to police arrival.

“During this, the driver is reported to have used an industrial nail gun to fire a number of nails through the roof of his car. No injuries were reported.”

The spokesman said police arrested the driver, a 37-year-old man of no fixed address, on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, driving with a proportion of drugs above the specified limit, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been released under investigation.

A nail gun was recovered from the driver’s footwell following the arrest, said the police spokesman.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.