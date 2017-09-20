Man charged with two burglaries

A man has been charged with two burglaries in Chichester.

David Cotton, 34, unemployed, of Beach Road, Southsea, has been charged with two burglaries which happened on September 13, in Salthill Road, Chichester, said police.

He has been remanded in custody until October 13, where he will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Salthill Road after a neighbour called to say they had heard noises and had seen a man leaving the property next door at about 10.40pm on September 13.

“When they arrived, a man seen matching the description was stopped and searched and was found to have jewellery, electronic devices, passports and other items in a rucksack. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

Detective Constable Jon Berisford added: “Acting on a prompt 999 call from a concerned neighbour meant we could search for the suspect and quickly apprehend him and recover stolen property in the process.”