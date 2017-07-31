Man exposed himself to girls in Chichester car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to two teenage girls in a Chichester car park.

The incident occurred at Avenue De Chartres multi-storey car park on Sunday (July 30) at around 5.50pm, police confirmed.

A police spokesman said: “The man is described as white, aged between 25 and 35 and was wearing a black hooded top, a baseball cap and a Nike T-shirt with luminous coloured writing on the front.

“He was carrying a square shaped Adidas bag.

“If you were in the area at the time or saw anything suspicious please report online quoting reference 1059 of 30/07.”

