Petworth ball bearing vandalism continues

Police are appealing for information following more instances of ball bearings being thrown at windows in the Petworth and Midhurst areas.

The Observer reported last week of three incidents between October 8 and 11, including at The Stonemasons Inn and Anthony Short Antiques in Petworth.

Now Sussex Police has issued a statement and said a total of seven incidents have been reported between October 8 and yesterday (Wednesday, October 25), during which windows to cars, businesses and houses have been targeted.

A ball bearing has been discovered on at least two occasions and officers are attempting to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector Danny West, of the Arun and Chichester prevention team, said: “The reports we have received indicate that ball bearings are either being thrown or propelled in some way towards windows.

“Thankfully, it would appear that those responsible are intending to cause damage rather than putting anybody in danger of injury, although there is clearly a risk associated with their actions.

“They are also, of course, committing a crime, and enquiries are ongoing as we attempt to identify those responsible.

“We believe these incidents are linked and are being carried out deliberately, and on a couple of occasions a car has been seen or heard speeding off.

“If you’ve seen anything suspicious in the area, or have any information which could assist our investigation, please report it online or call 101 quoting serial 669 of 25/10.

“In the meantime, we are carrying out increased patrols in the area and would urge residents to remain vigilant.”