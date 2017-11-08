Police appeal after Co-op burglary at Petworth

Police are appealing for information after burglars forced their way into the Co-op in Petworth’s Market Square early this morning (Wednesday, November 8) and stole cigarettes.

A police spokesman said the front door of the supermarket was forced at 12.50am today. “Several men stole a quantity of cigarettes, and left in a dark blue car,” said the spokesman.

He said inquiries were ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex police online here or call 101 quoting serial number 35 of 08/11.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.