Police appeal for help in the mystery of the ball bearings at Petworth

Police are appealing for help to solve the mystery of the smashed windows at Petworth.

A spokesman said three separate reports were made between October 8-11 and in two cases a mysterious ball bearing was discovered at the scene of the crime.

The spokesman said at 8.35pm on Sunday, October 8 a member of staff at The Stonemasons Inn reported witnessing a window smashed in the pub.

The incident occurred during opening hours when the Observer undertsands there were locals in the bar.

“A ball bearing was discovered in the pub following the incident,” said the police spokesman.

On Wednesday October 11, a man contacted police reporting his car window had been smashed in Hampers Green: “He also stated a ball bearing was discovered in the vehicle, ” said the spokesman.

In another smashed glass incident police received a report, on Monday, October 9 of an attempted burglary at Anthony Short Antiques in Market Square: “An attempt to gain entry through the front glass display window was reported,” said the spokesman, ”however access was not gained and nothing was stolen.”

Anthony Short told the Observer he had pinpointed the time of the incident on his CCTV cameras to 8.32pm on Sunday evening October 8.

And he has criticised police for failing to take action despite the fact he has CCTV footage of the crime.

“They said they couldn’t do anything - they didn’t want to know. I am so angry that the police don’t want to help, do they even exist round Petworth?”

The police spokesman said officers were increasing patrols in the area. Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at here or call 101 quoting serial 1272 of 08/10. Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers here or anonymously on 0800 555 111.

