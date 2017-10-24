Police appeal for witnesses after Easebourne assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Easebourne, and left with a cuts and bruising on Saturday evening.

The victim was a local woman in her 60s who had just got off a bus from Haslemere.

She was walking along Wheelbarrow Castle when she was approached by a man at the cross roads at around 7.15pm.

A spokesman for Sussex police said: The woman was punched in the face and pushed to the floor, causing cuts and bruises to her face.”

The suspect is believed to have made an attempt to grab the woman’s bag, but he was unsuccessful and ran off leaving the woman badly shaken.

The police spokesman said the suspect was described as a white man, around 30-years-old, of skinny build and with curly hair. He was wearing a parka coat with a hood.

If anyone has any information they should report online here or call 101 quoting reference 1173 of 21/10.

