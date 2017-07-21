Serious assault on motorcyclists near Chichester

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where two motorcyclists were forced off the road.

Sussex Police says that around 11.10pm on Thursday, July 13, a 49-year-old Chichester man on a Triumph Trophy motorcycle and a 21-year-old man from Barnham on a Harley Davidson motorcycle were riding along the A27 between Littlehampton and Fontwell when they were assaulted by the occupants of a silver car and a dark coloured vehicle.

Both men were overtaken by the silver vehicle and then the man on the Triumph was deliberately knocked off his motorcycle by the dark coloured vehicle.

Police say that the silver vehicle was seen to swerve towards the man on the Harley Davidson.

This happened on the A27 Arundel Road near Fontwell.

The Triumph rider was taken to hospital and has serious injuries to his arms, ribs, lung and foot. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The man on the Harley Davidson was followed and run off the road at the War Memorial roundabout at Eastergate at the A29 junction of Fontwell Avenue, Nyton Road and Barnham Road and was threatened and assaulted by three men carrying weapons, believed to be hammers and a wrench. He didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.

His attackers are described as being in their 30s wearing dark clothing and may have left the area in a van.

Detective Constable Jo French of West Sussex Investigations at Chichester said: “These incidents are being investigated as serious assaults and the outcome for both riders could have been much worse given the circumstances. It is not clear why these men were attacked.

“The dark vehicle was described as larger than a standard car and the silver car was described as described as a seven seater style vehicle. I am keen to hear from you if you witnessed the assaults, if you saw any of these vehicles, riders or drivers or if you have any dash cam footage. Please contact us online quoting serial 1638 of 13/07.”