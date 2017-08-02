Sledge hammer used to steal expensive watches from Chichester jewellers

A high street jewellers has had a large quantity of high end watches stolen after a late night raid.

Gold Arts in East Street, Chichester, had its shop front window smashed by a sledge hammer at around 10pm on Sunday, its manager has confirmed.

The sledge hammer used in the raid was left at the scene.

The thieves managed to steal a large quantity of Tag Heuer watches, which retail from £1,250.

A full list of the items taken is still being drawn up, however, it is believed that only watches were stolen.

Manager Mark Weeks said: “The window was boarded up immediately and quickly replaced.

“We are back to normal.”

Tag Heuer watches are popular with the likes of Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio.

The Observer has approached Sussex Police for a statement on the robbery.

In July 2016, Lowery was broken into, while in 2015, Timothy Roe had a £29,500 diamond ring stolen.

