Spread Eagle Hotel at Midhurst is named for not paying the minimum wage

The Spread Eagle Hotel at Midhurst is one of more than 230 employers across the UK which has been named for underpaying workers the national minimum or living wage.

The department of business energy and industrial strategy has published a list of 233 businesses revealing 13,000 of the UK’s lowest paid workers will get around £2m in back pay as part of the government’s scheme to name employers failing to pay the living wage.

The department said the Spread Eagle had failed to pay just over £1,400 to two workers.

As well as paying back staff money owed, employers have been fined a record £1.9m by the government.

Business minister Margot James said: “This week’s naming round sends the clear message to employers the government will come down hard on those who break the law.”

Common errors made by employers included deducting money from pay packets to pay for uniforms, failure to account for overtime hours, and wrongly paying apprentice rates to workers.

Melissa Tatton, Director at HM Revenue and Customs said: “HMRC is committed to getting money back into the pockets of underpaid workers, and continues to crack down on employers who ignore the law.

“Those not paying workers the National Minimum or Living Wage can expect to face the consequences.”

For more information about your pay, or if you think you might be being underpaid, get advice and guidance here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.