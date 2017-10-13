Warning to owners as killer dogs mutilate sheep at River

A River resident has warned dog owners of the importance of keeping them under control after a horrendous attack in which six of his sheep were brutally slaughtered.

Rupert Clevely had nine sheep in a field next to his home Tanners at River, near Tillington.

“We’re not farmers, but we keep the sheep for grazing,” he told the Observer, “they are literally in a field next to our home through a gate in the garden.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened to us before but it appears two dogs launched a frenzied attack on our sheep. I made the grisly discovery the next day. It was horrendous. They were completely mutilated, one had been decapitated.

“They were part of the way we lived and we could see them out of our windows and suddenly they are no longer there. There are only three instead of nine in the field.”

Mr Clevely has reported the incident to police and has informed all his neighbours.

He said he wanted to highlight the case to make dog owners aware of the importance of keeping their animals on leads near sheep. “I want to raise awareness of the horrors dogs can cause.”

Anyone with information can contact police online here email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference 1210. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online {http:// www.crimestoppers-uk.org|here}

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.