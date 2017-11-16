Wisborough Green man sentenced for child sex offences

A Wisborough Green man has started a four-year sentence for child sex offences, including the exchange of indecent photos with a 12-year-old girl, according to police.

Police said Phillip Jackson, a landscape gardener, was found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and of possession of indecent images of children at Brighton Crown Court on November 3.

He was was sentenced to four years imprisonment and will be a registered sex offender for life, along with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last indefinitely, severely restricting his access to children and computers, police added.

Police said the 12-year-old girl thought Jackson was member a of a famous pop band.

A police spokesperson said: “In 2014 Jackson created a fake Facebook profile of a band member from ‘Bars and Melody’ who had become well known on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

“A 12-year-old girl was drawn into thinking it was a genuine account and made contact, but the Facebook messaging soon moved to Whats App, then to Skype. Jackson sent indecent pictures of himself to her and encouraged her to send naked pictures of herself to him, which she did.

“Fortunately the girl’s mother spotted the on-line exchange and police were immediately informed.”

Police said that when Jackson was arrested, a laptop belonging to him was found to contain over 500 indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Amanda Zinyama of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Jackson set out to entrap vulnerable young girls into degrading sexual behaviour simply for his own sexual gratification.

“Fortunately family intervention prevented this girl being exploited any further.

“However, while there is no evidence of other offences at this time, we cannot discount the possibility that other young girls have been victims of this offending by similar means.

“Anyone who wishes to report offending of this type can contact the police at any time online or by calling 101.

“You can arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators who can also arrange access to sources of further counselling and support.”