Woman sentenced for neglect of girl raped by her husband at an address near Midhurst

A 70 year old woman has started a prison sentence for child neglect for her role in the rapes, by her husband, of a young girl at an address in the Midhurst area and another in Hampshire.

Caroline Connolly, of Berinswell, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (November 9), having been found guilty of causing unnecessary harm to the victim of her husband James Connolly, also 70.

The child was known to them both.

James Connolly committed the offences of raping a girl at an address in Hampshire, and an address near Midhurst.

He had pleaded guilty to the two counts of multiple rape at a hearing at Chichester Crown Court in April 2016.

He had also pleaded not guilty to three further counts of alleged rapes against the same girl at another address near Midhurst, and at an address near Bignor.

But he died in October this year before he could face trial alongside his wife.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by detectives at Chichester, after police received allegations for the first time in 2015.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.