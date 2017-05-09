Crowds flock to Midhurst Rother College to celebrate ten years

Midhurst Rother College basked in the sunshine as its ever-popular Community Day celebrated a milestone ten years.

“It was the biggest and best yet,” said event organiser Maddie Hathaway. “Young and old from the community took part in fun offered by local groups and sports clubs including laser clay shooting by the Army Outreach Team, golf ball driving challenge by Cowdray Golf Club, have-a-go archery by new and local Leaping Harts Archery Club and the ever-popular Molly Moocows singalongs for the youngest visitors.”

ks170881-1 Mid Sustainability phot kate Angela Munn with her children Freja, seven and Felix, five doing a large jigsaw with Kate Dziubinska on the South Downs National Park stand.ks170881-1 SUS-170705-123410008

As always, there was something for everyone from Midhurst’s wide range of local craftsmen, artisans and businesses showing off their wares, from florists to fruiterers, bakers to jewellers, and not forgetting Weald and Downland Museum’s willow weaving, which was a highlight.

Visitors were serenaded in the middle of the event by the recently formed Midhurst Community Choir who wowed the public with their debut performance that included a medley of Queen hits. And not to be outdone the brightly coloured Knock hundred Shuttles danced in the sunshine and entertained the crowds, who bought all the ice cream Fitzcanes had to offer.

“The event is a true community event, bringing together the diverse range of groups who help to make Midhurst the place it is,” said Maddie.

“Each year the event goes from strength to strength. Something that started out as the Midhurst Grammar School Sustainability Day aimed at promoting all things local, truly now fulfils that aim. Having been a member of the founding group, it’s a great event, which, ten years on from the first event, I am really proud to be part of.”

A visitor said of the event “Such a huge variety of vibrant and enthusiastic stall holders. There was something of interest for every one of my family to enjoy on the day.”

