Cycling 456 miles to keep David’s memory alive

Two friends have set off on a mammoth cycle ride to keep their late friend’s memory alive.

Curtis Harrison from Southbourne and Pete Lockyer from Westbourne are on day six of their ride from Southbourne to Germany.

Curtis Harrison and Pete Lockyer are cycling for their late friend

In 2010, close friend David Green from Southbourne passed away in his sleep due to an undiagnosed cardiac condition. He was 26.

The pair are raising money for {CRY|http://www.c-r-y.org.uk/}, a charity which deals with cardiac risk in the young and one David’s family donate to regularly.

Curtis’ mum Elizabeth Harrison said about her son: “He’s a single dad so I’m really proud of what he’s doing. David played for AFC Southbourne which Curtis manages and they’re doing brilliantly this season.

“They are cycling from Southbourne to Germany on push bikes to prove that anybody can do something if they’re passionate enough.

“They do something small every year to keep his name alive and I really hope they get to their goal of raising £1,000.”

Curtis runs AFC Southbourne, a team that Pete plays for. David used to play for the team before his tragic passing.

Curtis and Pete posted on their donation page: “We have set a target of £1,000 but we feel with our network of friends and family (and the size of their wallets/bank accounts) we can smash this target and earn as much as possible for this great charity!!”

The duo are cycling more than 456 miles to Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and have described it as a potential ‘mid 20’s crisis’.

Curtis updated his Facebook friends today, saying they were carrying injuries but staying positive because they are two days ahead of schedule.

So far they have raised just over £600.

