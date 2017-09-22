Defender joins Bognor - will two more follow?

Defender Kristian Campbell has joined the Rocks on loan for a month from National premier side Bromley - and the club hope to get another two new faces through the door in the next week or so.

Campbell is 21 and a shade over 6ft tall and will go straight into the squad for the home game with Gloucester City tomorrow.

He has played once for Bromley in the National premier this season and has been with Merstham and Dulwich Hamlet in recent seasons.

His signing was completed on Friday afternoon just in time for him to be eligible to play this weekend, though Bromley do not want him to be FA Cup-tied by playing in the Rocks' third qualifying round visit to Eastbourne next Saturday.

Rocks boss Jack Pearce said the hunt for a new striker continued to be a priority and he was hopeful of getting another two players signed in the coming week.

There's a double setback on the injury front though - midfielder Dan Beck is struggling with back spasms and Corey Heath has had a setback in training holding up his recovery from an ankle injury.

Campbell has a big fan in the form of Bromley boss Neil Smith, who, when he signed him in the summer, told www.bromleyfc.tv: "Kristian is someone I know well as he was with our Academy when I first came to the club. We liked him then but knew he had to go and play games to help his development and we always kept an eye on him.



“We asked him back in at pre-season to see how well he had improved and we’re really pleased with his attitude and the progress that he has made. Kristian has worked really hard during pre-season and is eager to keep learning."