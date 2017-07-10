‘Disgraceful’ fly tipping on Chilgrove road

A large sofa and bin bags of rubbish appear to have been illegally dumped in Chilgrove, partially blocking a country lane.

An orange children’s toy is amongst the household waste which was photographed by horrified Chichester resident Dulcie Levett.

Dulcie said: “It is obvious that someone has loaded a truck or van with no intention of taking the contents to the council tip and has selfishly, with no regard to anyone else or the law, upended the contents in the road to become someone else’s problem.

“It is an absolute disgrace and almost unbelievable that some lazy person would contemplate illegally dumping this rubbish in the first place but for it to actually be dumped in the road shows the contempt that this person or persons has for their fellow man or beautiful countryside that surrounds them.

“I hope you show this photo and that someone will recognise the brown leatherette settee and orange toy etc as somebody out there must know of a person who has loaded up this kind of rubbish to be got rid of recently and then hopefully the perpetrator can be caught,named and shamed.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.