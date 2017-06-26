Donald Trump pays a visit to Nyewood!

Nyewood villagers have welcomed a host of high profile visitors including Donald Trump, Mary Poppins and Spiderman.

It was all in aid of the third annual village scarecrow festival - one of a series of events being organised to raise funds for the rebuilding of Nyewood Village Hall.

DM17629883a.jpg Scarecrow competition in Nyewood, West Sussex. Mark Everett. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170624-234538008

Last Friday villagers taking part were issued with straw and wood and their creations began to appear in front gardens, sitting on fences, leaning up against walls and in one case even climbing up the wall of a home in Nyewood.

On Friday evening (June 23) chairman of Harting Parish Council and Chichester district councillor Andrew Shaxson carried out the judging of more than 30 entries in the competition.

The winner will be announced at Nyewood’s community barbecue and picnic on Furze Meadow on Sunday (July 2) which is the grand finale of the annual scarecrow festival.

Sue Wright , chairman of the village hall rebuilding committee told the Observer already £160,000 had been raised for the rebuilding project including grants, donations and money raised from fund raising events.

The target is to raise around £200,000 more.

“We are desperate to get another village hall as soon as possible,” said Sue, “we have been without one since the summer of 2013 because it was found our old hall, opposite Furze Meadow was not fit for purpose and we had to close it.

“We are currently negotiating to buy a piece of land the other end of the village which has a bigger area for parking and for a play area and other things we would like to be able to provide for the village for the next hundred years. Nyewood has got bigger, we have more families here now and we need more space.”

She said plans had already been drawn up for a new hall and as soon as the rebuilding committee got the go ahead with a land deal it hoped to progress the building work.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.