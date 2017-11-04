Donation to boost canal trust initiatives

A donation from waterway enthusiasts has boosted the Wey and Arun Canal Trust’s other initiatives in the area.

With the new Compasses Bridge at Alfold finished, the trust’s focus is now on restoring more of the canal’s Summit Level to navigation.

The North and East London branch of the Inland Waterways Association (IWA) donated £1,000, which will go towards other projects being planned for this Surrey section of the Wey and Arun.

IWA branch chairman, Tim Lewis presented a cheque for the donation to trust chairman Sally Schupke.

Tim was with other volunteers from the London Waterway Recovery Group who spent a weekend working on final landscaping tasks at Compasses Bridge, which is at the Alfold entrance to the Dunsfold Park aerodrome and business complex.

He said: “My IWA branch was looking to make a donation to a worthy cause and contributing to the progress of the Wey and Arun is certainly worthwhile.

“We are delighted at the progress being made in Surrey.”

Sally said: “We are really grateful to North and East London IWA for their donation, and for the efforts of their members on Waterway Recovery Group working parties. They make a huge contribution to the project.”

Find out more about Wey and Arun Canal Trust at www.weyandarun.co.uk.