Draft plan gets the support of Petworth

More than 80 per cent of Petworth people taking part in the final public consultation phase of the town’s neighbourhood plan have backed its draft policies.

The six week consultation which ended on May 15 began with a drop in event at the Leconfield Hall attended by more than 430 residents and businesses. Members of the neighbourhood plan steering committee and representatives from the South Downs National Park were on hand to answer questions about the plan which will guide the future of development in the town.

It contains plans for future housing as well as proposals for improved pedestrian safety and traffic calming in the Market Square.

Figures released by Petworth Town Council this week, showed the vast majority said they believed the plan should now be finalised and voted on at the referendum later this year.

Nearly 90 per cent agreed with the housing type and mix and 84 per cent supported draft affordable housing provision.

When it came to environment and design, the majority (96.15 per cent) supported the proposals set out for sustainable design.

Developing the Hampers Common industrial estate was considered by 96 per cent to be critical to stimulating employment opportunities and 86.61 per cent agreed with policies related to protecting and increasing capacity at the Pound Street car park whilst 82 per cent supported the introduction of traffic calming measures;

Town council chairman Chris Kemp said: “This was a brilliant opportunity to engage with our parishioners and speak with those who work and run businesses in the area. We have spent considerable amounts of time following a process of thorough due diligence by not only engaging with the public but also with relevant landowners and statutory bodies including government, utilities and environmental agencies.”

Douglas Cooper, chairman of the plan steering group added: “We’d like to thank everyone who took time to participate in the consultation process. Your feedback is vital to taking the draft plan through to the vital referendum stage.”

There will be amendments made to the draft plan following the consultation and it will then be submitted to the national park before going to independnet examiners and then the referendum will be held.

The full results of the final public consultation can be downloaded from the town council’s website at here

